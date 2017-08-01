Channel 4's First Dates is on the hunt for dating hopefuls in the North West

The makers of hit show First Dates are on the hunt for dating hopefuls as they prepare to throw open the doors to the First Dates restaurant in London and the First Dates Hotel, which this series is going to be in a stunning new romantic location in Southern Italy.

The First Dates team are calling on people from across across the region to apply – particularly single men aged 65 or over.

The producers said: ‘We are thrilled to be embarking on another series of both First Dates and First Dates Hotel. We've been very fortunate to help such a diverse range of people find love. The First Dates experience is applicable to all ages but after a recent surge in applications, are particularly keen to hear from single gentlemen over the age of 65 to help them find that perfect date.'

Once again Maître D’ Fred Siriex and his team will welcome a host of hopeful singletons to the exquisite First Dates Hotel. The format will allow those where the answer is “Yes” to extend their stay in the hotel and enjoy the stunning Italian countryside. And for some who don't meet with success on their first date, they will be re-matched for a second chance at finding love.

The idyllic setting will see both guests and viewers transported to the destination of their dreams with dates such as pool side lunches or a candle-lit meal under the stars.

Anyone wishing to apply to appear on First Dates or First Dates Hotel can do so at www.firstdatescasting.co.uk.