Browsholme’s seventh Lord of Bowland talk

Robert Parker, of Browsholme Hall, will deliver the seventh, annual Lord of Bowland lecture on Tuesday, October 3 at 7.30pm.

The talk, in the wonderful surroundings of Browsholme’s Tithe Barn, will focus on the influence of the Parkers in the Forest of Bowland since the late fourteenth century.

The Parkers of Browsholme descend from Peter de Alcancotes and became park–keepers of Radholme Laund, one of the two great deer parks in the Forest of Bowland.

After the Restoration, the family held the office of Bowbearer, an ancient ceremonial title which stretches back to 1157. Robert Parker was created Bowbearer of Bowland in 2010 by William Bowland, the present 16th Lord of Bowland, and is the eighth member of his family to bear the title. During the evening, Robert will share his personal perspective on six centuries of family and forest history.

The event is free, but places need to be booked in advance by contacting 01200 448000.