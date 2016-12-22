Blackpool Tower’s Christmas Wonderland

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom will transformed into a Christmas Wonderland, tomorrow.

Children are invited to join Father Christmas, real-life elves and Mrs Clause for a magical Christmas experience.

There’ll be ’snow’ room for boredom as the kids enjoy an action packed day sitting with Santa on his sleigh and singing with Elsa around the Christmas tree.

There’s also the opportunity to enjoy Mrs Claus’s Kitchen, and an Elf Post Master storytelling workshop.

For the past month, Santa has been sending out personalised letters – all written inside his special room at the top of The Blackpool Tower - in response to hundreds of children who posted their Christmas wish list at his Sky High Station.

Over 150 letters were posted to Father Christmas featuring a whole range of unique requests including an engagement ring, Lego sets, Minecraft games, a year’s supply of wine and a great 2017.

Kenny Mew, general manager of The Blackpool Tower, said: “We were thrilled to welcome so many families to our Santa’s Station at the top of The Blackpool Tower this month.

“We had some wonderful requests for unique Christmas gifts and thought it only fair that we gave everyone a personalised letter in response.

“And Santa’s work in Blackpool isn’t yet finished, as he will be attending our Christmas Wonderland on Friday December 23 to greet children personally.”

Tickets are priced at £19.95 for children and available from 0871 222 9929 and www.theblackpooltower.com. Child tickets come with a free adult ticket, if you require additional adult tickets they are £5 per person.