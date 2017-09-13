Aldi to sell 3-litre bottle of Prosecco this Christmas

Stop making your Christmas list - because we've found the ultimate festive buy for the fizz fans out there.

The Christmas season is just around the corner - and budget supermarket Aldi has announced it will be flogging a mega 3-litre bottle of the fizz for all of your party needs.

Priced at £39.99 and available from November 14, the Prosecco Jeroboam DOCG will be up for grabs both in stores and online.

The supermarket's description states that the fizz is "100% Glera grape" and is from the Veneto region of Italy.

It added: "Colour: light and brilliant straw coloured yellow with persistent pelage. Bouquet: fruity, light and delicate with wisteria flowery notes. Taste: sweet, delicate and dry.



