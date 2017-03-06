10 things to do this weekend (March 11 and 12)

Here's some great ideas to try this weekend:

PAID: AHT & NHF Competitions, Blackpool, Sunday, March 12 and Monday, March 13

The Winter Gardens play host as the AHT and NHF hold their final hairdressing, make-up and therapist competitions. New categories are added each year and visitors are guaranteed to witness spectacular hair and make-up talent. It runs from 9am on both days and ticket prices vary, from £7.50. Call 0844 856 1111 to book or visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/aht-nhf-competitions/

FREE: Seascape in Acrylic and Mixed Media by Pam Potter, Leyland, Saturday, March 11

Local artist Pam Potter is holding a painting demonstration entitled Seascape in Acrylic and Mixed Media at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre at The Old Grammar School, Church Road in Leyland, Preston. It runs from 11am until 1pm. All are welcome, from beginners, intermediate and experienced artists, to those just interested in art, and for any further information contact the Museum on 01772 422041. Admission is free.

FREE: Drawn from Youth, Lytham St Annes, from Saturday, March 11

The seventh Drawn From Youth annual exhibition showcasing the artistic skills of A level students from schools and colleges across Fylde. Much of the work on display has been put forward for a national art competition. Visitors will find a range of media on show, from drawings, paintings and photography to ceramics, textiles and 3-D work. It’s at The Fylde Gallery in Booths, Haven Road, Lytham. Open daily. Admission is free. For more information call 01253 658438.

FREE: Lecture: Help and Healing on the Spiritual Path, Preston, Sunday, March 12

A lecture about spiritual healing and help through the teaching of Bruno Groening. The Information Lecture to the teaching and the work of Bruno Groening takes place at 1.30 pm (approximately one hour). Interested persons may then take part in the Community Hour which follows at 3pm (approximately two to two and a half hours). It’s at The Quaker Meeting Room in Preston. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. For ages 14 and over.

PAID: National Science Week, Milnthorpe, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12

National Science Week is being celebrated at Lakeland Wildlife Oasis in Milnthorpe. On Saturday, Lancaster University will host a series of Minecraft workshops, focussing on habitats. Lancaster and Morecambe College will offer a session looking at plants and their lifestages. Throughout the weekend there will also be talks on water testing, metamorphosis and animal species. For more information call 01539 563027.

PAID: Mr Bloom’s Nursery Live, Blackpool, Sunday, March 12

Mr Bloom and his Veggies are getting the Nursery ready for a very special occasion – a member of the Royal family is paying them visit! Featuring all of the much loved elements of the TV show, Mr Bloom (Ben Faulks) will be joined by all his gardening friends at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Church Street. Using song, play and interaction this is a fun and inspiring show with strong educational values which will entertain parents and tiddlers alike! Shows at 11am and 2pm. Tickets: £14.50. Call the box office on 01253 290190.

PAID: Gin Festival Blackpool, Blackpool, Friday, March 10 until Saturday, March 11

The stunning Ballroom at the iconic Blackpool Tower makes a fitting venue for the first ever Gin Festival Blackpool. The Gin Festival will be serving up over 100 gins (including many new and exclusive gins). There will also be masterclasses with distillers, a variety of gin based cocktails, live music and entertainment plus delicious food. This is a strictly over 18s event and ID may be required. Tickets are £9.50 (plus booking fee) which includes entry, Gin Book and Copa Glass. It opens at 6.30pm on Friday, and there are two sessions on Saturday, at 12.30pm and 6.30pm. To book call 01274 888588.

PAID: Egyptian Balcony Tour, Preston, Saturday, March 11

This is your chance to travel to the top of the building and see John Somerscales’ impressive friezes that adorn the Egyptian balcony and find out about how they ended up in the Harris! It’s at Preston’s Harris Museum and Art Gallery on Market Square. Tickets are £1 for adults and 50p for children. It runs between 2pm and 3pm. Book in advance. For ages 12 and up. For more information call 01772 905414 or visit the museum shop.

FREE: Cleveleys Health Walk, Cleveleys, Saturday, March 11

Meet at Cleveleys Community Centre on Beach Road for this circular walk around Cleveleys. Suitable clothing, to cover all weather types, and comfortable footwear are advised. This walk is suitable for beginners, with relatively level ground, fields, lanes and tracks and possibly with some gentle slopes. It starts promptly at 10.30am and will take approximately an hour. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. For more information call 01995 602125.

FREE: Springtime Pruning Skills Workshop, Chorley, Saturday, March 11

This is a rare opportunity to work alongside a trained horticulturalist, teacher and member of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture in a beautiful four acre country garden at Brinscall Hall, Dick Lane, Brinscall, near Chorley. It runs from 10am until 3pm. Admission is free and lunch and refreshsments are provided. For more information call 07443 459818.