10 things to do this weekend (April 8 and 9)

Looking for ideas to keep the kids (and yourself) entertained over the Easter holidays?

PAID: Plant Hunters’ Fair, Hoghton, Saturday, April 8

Hoghton Tower have teamed up with Plant Hunters’ Fairs to bring a spring treat for all plant lovers, with the entrance fee in aid of Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust. With admission at just £1.00 for the Plant Fair, what better way to get your gardening season off to great start with the opportunity to visit many specialist nurseries from across the country at this stunning location. It is open from 10am until 4pm. Optional entry to Hoghton Tower Gardens only is £2.20 . For more information telephone 01254 852986.

PAID: Mr Muddy Fingers Day, Milnthorpe, Saturday, April 8

Recognising the plight of the world’s Amphibia, Pat Wisniewski (AKA Mr Muddy Fingers) set out to preserve captive populations of all those that he could and spread the word far and wide. The “Mr Muddy Fingers Day” will serve as a memorial event for the much-missed man and raise awareness of the difficulties amphibians are facing. It promises to be a fun yet educational day out for all the family. It’s at the Lakeland Wildlife Oasis. For more information call 015395 63027.

PAID: Easter Crafts, Thornton, Saturday, April 8

Why not take the family out to decorate a wooden Easter bunny at Wyre Estuary Country Park on River Road, Stanah. It’s a great way to keep the little ones entertained in the Easter holidays. Wyre Estuary Country Park also features plenty of other activities and walks to keep them busy. This event costs £1.50 per item and runs from 2pm until 3.30pm. Booking is essential so ring 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

PAID: Animal Encounters: Circle of Life, Preston, Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9

‘Lion Learners’ return with special sessions focusing on new life. You’ll get the chance to get up and close with all sorts of creatures, from remarkable reptiles and mega mini beasts to relatives of the Easter Bunny! It’s at Brockholes Nature Reserve, off jct 31 of the M6 at 10.15 am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.15pm both days. Admission is £2.50. Pre-booking is advised - visit http://brockholes.skiddletickets.com/events or call 01772 872000.

FREE: Big Beach Day Out, Cleveleys, Saturday, April 8

Go along and learn about your local Marine Environment with hands on beach themed crafts and experiences. Maintaining the beach areas around the county is important for the environment and this is a great way to learn more about it, especially for the children who will benefit in years to come. Meet at the Sea Swallow Statue, top of Victoria Road in Cleveleys, between 1pm and 3pm. For more information call 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

PAID: The Amazing Bubble Man, Preston, Saturday, April 8

Louis Pearl explores the breathtaking dynamics of bubbles, combining comedy and artistry with audience participation and enough spellbinding bubble tricks to keep everyone mesmerised. From square bubbles, fog and helium bubbles, giant bubbles, volcanoes, tornados and trampolines to people inside bubbles, the Amazing Bubble Man conjures shrieks of laughter and gasps of amazement from all ages. It’s at the Guild Hall in Preston at 2pm. Tickets are £11, available from the box office on 01772 804444.

FREE: Treasure Hunt, Morecambe, until Saturday, April 8

West End Million is organising a Treasure Hunt in Morecambe. To have a chance of winning a grand prize, treasure hunters have to find a special iron key that opens an ancient box containing the cash. The clues are contained in leaflets available from any shop in the West End displaying a Treasure Hunt poster. To give you a head start, here is the first part of clue 1: Worthy they, who heed both Sides./Swath’d in Lead, the Key abides./Twice of three, the Numbers six,/Once combin’d, its Place do fix.In Pen of Green the Stones contain’d,/By Road of Her whose Consort reign’d. The prizes will be presented at That Spring Thing Festival on April 23.

PAID: Little Ravers Baby Rave, St Annes, Sunday, April 9

Baby raves are unique music and dance parties aimed at under 8s. This one is an Old Skool 90s Anthems Baby Rave featuring classic dance tunes, bubble machines, dance routines, lighting, instruments and soft play - ensuring the ultimate sensory experience for all the family. It’s on at Pleasure Island, South Promenade in St Annes from 10.30am. Tickets are £5 for one adult and one child; £2.50 per extra family member. For more information call 07715 298362.

FREE: It’s Time to Play, Preston, Saturday, April 8

Children’s television favourites Rebecca Keatley and Sid Sloane from CBeebies’ hit show Let’s Play will bring their live stage show ‘It’s Time to Play’ to St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston. ‘It’s Time to Play’ invites the audience to join in play, laugh, sing and dance. Children will also have a chance to meet the pair in between the two shows. Show times are 12pm and 2pm. Admission is free. There’s also free crafts and balloom twisting during the week. For more information call 01772 204202.

PAID: The Mad Hatters Enchanted Tea Party, Blackpool, Sunday, April 9

Join Alice and the Mad Hatter at this Easter event where little ones can meet and greet with their all time favourite princesses, superheroes and fairytale characters, and not forgetting the Easter bunny! A magical afternoon for all ages. It’s at Viva Blackpool on Church Street, from 1pm until 4pm. Tickets are £15. Book online at www.vivablackpool.com/event/an-enchanted-easter/ or call 01253 297297. The event is also being held on Sunday, April 16.