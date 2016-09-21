Pupils honour literary genius Roald Dahl

Children from Bolton-by-Bowland CE Primary School helped to celebrate the 100th birthday of the late writer Roald Dahl. They had a “scrumpulous designed lunch”, attended a screening of The BFG and dressed up in a character from their favourite Dahl book.

Head teacher Mrs Maureen Stansfield said: “We believe that it is really important for all children to learn the benefits of reading and enjoying books, right from an early age.

“All of our children took great care in choosing a character and could explain about their chosen book. We were surrounded by BFG’s, Essio Trot, The Fantastic Mr Fox, Matilda, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde, Charlie and Oompa loompas to name but a few. Well done to all the children and staff who took part.”

The whole school is pictured enjoying dressing up as Roald Dahl characters.