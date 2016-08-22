Have a Ball with Bobby at Christian chill-out

Comic Bobby Ball is to open a new ‘Christian Chillout Lounge’ at Blackpool Music Academy, September 18.

The comedian, best known for his work with Tommy Cannon has been a born-again Christian since 1986 and often does shows at churches around the country.

The new cafe is being opened in association with the ‘Christian Chillout Lounge’ – a three-hour radio show presented by Matthew Branson on online station Fylde Coast Radio between 5 and 8pm on Sunday evenings.

The show offers a mix of Ibiza chillout music and classical, alongisde Christian music and chat.

The cafe, along with offering low-priced meals and offering a “very friendly atmosphere”, will also play the show out every Sunday and is said to be for people who can’t afford the internet so that they can still hear the show.

To celebrate the opening of the cafe, Bobby Ball will also be doing a live interview on the Christian Chillout Lounge between 5.15-5.30pm on Sunday, September 18. If you’d like to listen you can tune in on http://www.fyldecoastradio.org