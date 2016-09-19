Supersonic exhibition visits Oasis’ hometown

An exhibition, celebrating the early years of Manchester band Oasis is finally coming to the band’s hometown.

Chasing The Sun: Oasis 1993-1997 documents the band’s meteoric rise during the period, due in part to three landmark albums: ‘Definitely Maybe’, ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ and ‘Be Here Now’.

Curated by renowned photographer Lawrence Watson, the exhibition debuted in London in 2014, attracting over 40,000 visitors in 10 days and receiving plaudits from press and fans alike.

The Manchester incarnation of the exhibition has been extended making it bigger and better than ever before, with additional rare and iconic content artefacts and photographs. It also features a life-sized recreation of the front room in which the iconic artwork for ‘Definitely Maybe’ was photographed and a display featuring many of the original props.

Chasing The Sun opens at the old Granada Studios on Friday, October 14.

It will be open daily from 12 noon to 7pm, with the exception on Sundays when doors will close at 6pm. Admission is free.