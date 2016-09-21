Get your rocks off at Victoria Warehouse

The legendary Primal Scream are headlining an indoor music festival in Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse on Saturday.

The Scottish band, who won the 1992 Mercury Music Prize for their Screamadelica album will be playing the nine-hour musical extravaganza alongside Black Grape, Reverend and the Makers, and Badly Drawn Boy.

The event, presented by JD also aims to give up and coming bands a platform, inviting young local bands such as Feed The Kid, Sitting Pretty and Alias Kid to play the ‘JD Presents’ Stage.

Earlier this year, Primal Scream released their 11th studio album, Chaosmosis and performed to a sold out Manchester Albert Hall in April.

Back in June, lead singer Bobby Gillespie cracked a vertebrae after falling from a speaker-stack while performing at the Caribana festival in Crans-pres-Celigny, Switzerland.

This will act as the band’s first return to the North West since Gillespie recovered from his injuries.

The event runs from 5pm-2am with last entry at 11pm.

Visit www.thebritproject.co.uk for tickets.