Enjoy a taste of French folk tunes

Parisian folk trio Oh La La! will perform at Thornton Library next week.

Oh La La!’s show ‘A Night of Parisian Fantasy’ offers a hearty serving of Parisian folk music (Musette), Chansons Réalistes (made famous by Édith Piaf), unforgettable jazz standards and the occasional pop tune.

The band are a charming and sophisticated acoustic trio.

Their huge repertoire includes classic jazz, Chansons Francaise (French songs originally sung by Nougarro, Gainsbourg, Jeanne Morreau and Henry Salvador), and selected pop tunes.

Oh La La!’s singer and accordion player, Fifi la Mer said: “We’ve been playing together for 15 years and we’ll be performing as a trio this time featuring guitar, double-bass and myself on accordion and vocals. We play french music with a few jazz tunes.

“We performed in rural Lancashire three or four years ago to packed out venues so we’re very excited to be coming back.”

The show forms part of Spot On Lancashire’s autumn season of touring, taking professional arts events to rural venues and libraries across the county.

The acoustic threesome will be on stage on Thursday, September 29, from 7pm.

Tickets can be picked up in person from library staff or reserved by emailing thornton.library@lancashire.gov.uk For more information about the shows or to see the full Spot On season programme, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk, call Sue Robinson on 01254 660360 or email hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk.