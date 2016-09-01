Chase a Shadow to the pier

One of the main headliners of this Saturday’s Pier Jam is no stranger to the seaside and he’s hoping the weather won’t cast a ‘Shadow’ over the event.

Shadow Child, the current stage name of DJ Simon Neale, hasn’t spent much time in Blackpool throughout his career but he did grew up in Southsea, a small seaside town near Portsmouth so he knows all about the unpredictable weather.

Last month’s Pier Jam was called off due “unprecedented” and “severe” weather conditions, with ticket holders given the option to transfer their ticket to this weekend’s show– part three of the four part event.

Although he didn’t hear about last month’s cancellation, Shadow Child is looking forward to bringing his bass heavy house style to the North Pier, he said: “I didn’t know that [about part two being called off].

“I’m sure either way that this one will be a huge success in such a famous party town. Can’t wait to be a part of it!”

Growing up in quite an uneventful seaside town, Shadow Child looked to music for inspiration and growing up in 1980s and 90s, with electronic music dominating the charts, it seemed a natural progression for the DJ to make it himself with him adding: “I just loved anything electronic as a kid.

“So as soon as I was around the right equipment at school, it just all came together.”

The journey he’s been on as a DJ has spanned over 10 years, establishing himself on the UK dance scene under the alias Dave Spoon in the early 2000s. He’s gone by the name of Shadow Child since 2012 and he says it’s hard to pick just one highlight from his career, he said: “There’s been so many from being a co-writer on a UK No.1 right through to what must have been a 12,000 strong crowd at Creamfields in the silent disco.”

Shadow Child is joined on Saturday’s bill by Shiba San, Monki, Tough Love and Hannah Wants, someone he knows very well, he added: “My label Food Music helped put her on the map with her own music, so I’ve known her for some time.

“She’s someone who has put in so much work to be where she is though, and deserves respect for carving out her own lane.”

Tickets are priced from £20 and available from http://www.pierjam.com/tickets/