Charlotte Dujardin claims Olympic gold to Tom’s music

The announcement that dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin had clinched gold in this week’s Olympic contestwas music to the ears of composer Tom Hunt.

For the musician, whose home is near Garstang, had composed the tune which accompanied her success in the Individual Grand Prix Freestyle contest.

Every note was chosen to help showcase the winning combination of internationally acclaimed duo Dujardin and her star horse Valegro.

Tom, who attended Stonyhurst College and lived in Hurst Green,near Longridge, before attending the Leeds College of Music to study composition and performance, has carved his own star niche as composer for top dressage riders at home and abroad.

As Dujardin completed her dressage it seemed the horse was almost dancing to Tom’s music and earlier a commentator remarked on the carnival feel the music brought to the contest. Riders must demonstrate their control of the horse as it walks, trots and canters in a choreographed routine to music of their choice,

Tom watched the contest at his parent’s home with mum and dad Jeremy and Anita who run local business Fenway Labradors and brother Ben.

Jeremy said: “We’re just immensely proud of his achievements and the recognition he has had from the international equestrian world for his music. He said he had never seen any horse work at that level before. He had been working for months on this to get the music absolutely right.”

The 29 year old had composed music for the other members of the UK freestyle dressage team and will also be providing music for the Paralympics.

Charlotte, who retained her gold title from London’s Olympics, said:“It means the absolute world to me to come out here and finish off being individual gold medallist again.”

Acknowledging that her horse Valegro could be due for retirement, she said: “I felt a huge amount of pressure and expectation.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Charlotte Dujardin claims Olympic gold to Tom’s music Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...