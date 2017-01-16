Top marks for St Cecilia’s teams

St Cecilia RC High School’s girls were top of the class at this year’s Preston school badminton tournament.

With all of the Preston schools entering the tournament, competition was fierce.

The school’s Under-14 and Under-16 teams made it through the qualifying stages before Christmas without losing a game, sending them into the finals at Broughton High School on January 10.

The Under-14s team faced Archbishop Temple in their final and ran out comfortable winners with a 5-0 victory.

The squad was made up of Macey Hornby, Gemma Hamriding, Emily Potter, Jodie Carr and Lizzie Kho.

The Under-16s’ final against Broughton was a much closer affair as St Cecilia’s took a 2-0 lead.

Broughton edged the next two matches, levelling the overall score at 2-2.

The final match was again a tight affair with the match in the balance.

Holly Knowles and Sorcha O’Grady stuck with the aggressive play they had shown during the match and won the last seven points to take the deciding tie, 21-14.