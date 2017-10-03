Smashing season for tennis players

Ribchester Tennis Club have celebrated an excellent year with their annual prize giving.

The club celebrated a double success with both A and B teams winning their divisions in the Ribble League.

The B team having won all of their matches and A team being beaten only once.

The C and D teams had a strong season, finishing in mid table.

As well as the league success the club celebrated the winners of club tournaments and competitions as well as individual successes on the courts.

Club person of the Year Jess Pye was congratulated for running two Tennis 4 Kids courses, introducing 20 kids to tennis and for introducing Cardio Tennis to the activities on offer in Ribchester.

Matt Cooper and Luke Slater were congratulated as player of the year and junior player of the year respectively, recognising their contribution to the teams they had played in.

Chairman of selectors, Anne Pye, said: “It has been a very difficult decision as so many people have contributed to the teams’ success this year.

“In choosing Matt and Luke I’m recognising both their excellent tennis and their great attitude on and off court.”

The most improved senior and junior awards went to Phil Scholes and Georgia Moon respectively.

Club chairman Tom Ives said: “We are a small village club but consistently compete at a high level. We are proud to be able to field four senior teams, one junior team and to be able to provide such great facilities for tennis.”