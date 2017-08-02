Mixed emotions for Longridge skipper Helm

Longridge skipper Kyle Helm admitted there were some conflicting emotions following his side’s tie against Fulwood and Broughton last weekend.

Helm’s players looked down and out when they batted, then recovered well to post 130-7.

Then, in the field, they checked Fulwood and Broughton’s fast start, looked to have the game won, then saw their opponents fight back before claiming the decisive final wicket when Ian Simpson had Jon Fenton caught.

“It was a very strange game and one where I woke up on Sunday morning and still didn’t know what had gone on,” Helm said.

“There were some mixed emotions because I think they bowled well and left us struggling at 70-7.

“Myself and Ian Simpson managed to get a good partnership to take us up to 130.

“They got off to a flier when they batted and only needed 100 from 39 overs but we bowled really well, really tightly, and it looked like we’d won.

“They needed about 30 to win with one wicket left but their last pair never looked like giving us a chance.

“Then, I just decided to bring everyone up and their batsmen has creamed it to short extra cover and we’ve taken the catch.

“You don’t know what to do when that happens but, instead of only taking three points, we’ve got eight and it keeps us top of the table.”

Longridge host Penwortham on Saturday, sitting top of the table by two points from Garstang with a third of the season left.

However, they will be without John Simpson, Tom Haworth and Jonathan Millward this weekend.

“The second team are top of their league so it gives them a chance to see if they can step up,” Helm said.

“They have been unfortunate not to have had a call-up to the first team but both sides have been winning regularly and, as they say, you don’t change a winning team.”