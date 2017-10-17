Millward bowls over the rest to win Longridge CC award

Longridge CC already know one of their opponents for the 2018 season.

Kyle Helm’s players have been handed a trip to Burnley CC in the opening round of next year’s LCB Knockout.

The match has been scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 20 with Lowerhouse and Ormskirk having shared the 2017 title.

The draw was announced just before the club announced the winners of their awards for the 2017 season last Tuesday.

Jonathan Millward took home the player of the year for the first XI after taking 44 wickets in 2017, matching his previous best haul from 2012 with his best figures being 5-23.

Daniel Wilson won the prize for the seconds, Roger Wood claimed the thirds’ award, Alex Bateson took home the fourth XI award, while Josh Blackhurst claimed the fifths’ honour.

Other prizes were also handed out with Nick Wilkinson taking the clubman and all-rounder award.

Ollie Lewis was named as the club’s most improved player, Dharmesh Patel won the sporting cricketer prize, while Ted Keighley walked away with the Bodds player of the year award.