Match report: Vernon Carus 203-7, Longridge 175-5

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

On a warm, humid afternoon, Vernons won the toss and elected to bat, Ian Dunn and Andrew Tate opening with the latter falling early, bowled by Ian Simpson for three.

Early tight bowling had Vernons restricted to 15-1 from seven overs when a heavy thunderstorm brought about a rain delay that reduced the game to 38 overs per side.

Dunn was joined by Wes Royle and the pair looked to push on before Royle departed for 17 and Mark Hardiker smashed 35 from 31 balls.

Dunn also looked to push on, and when he was bowled for a fine 52, the visitors had progressed to 130-4.

Christian Ash(20) and Ben Duerden (27) also contributed valuable runs as Vernon Carus set an imposing 203 at tea.

A further rain delay added to the pressure the home side was under but, as James Whitehead and Josh McDowell set about the chase, it was Whitehead who looked the more comfortable.

McDowell and Zac Christie both perished to leave Longridge staring down the barrel at 25-2.

As in the first innings it was the third wicket partnership that built a platform as Whitehead scored freely and Luke Platt continued his fine form.

A partnership of 59 was ended with Whitehead falling for 35; however Dan Wilkinson Jnr picked up from where he left off last Saturday.

Platt (37) was trapped LBW with the score now 107-4, and when Josh Mullin (7) was out 18 runs later, Longridge knew any more wickets would take the game away from them.

Tom Howarth and Wilkinson added 50 in no time at all as they required 29 from 22 balls when the umpires brought the players off, much to the frustration of both sides.

With the game incomplete both teams took six points and were left to rue what might have been.