Match report: Vernon Carus 159-6, Longridge 84ao

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

As with their loss the week before, the batting let down Kyle Helm’s side as they were all out for fewer than three figures for a second straight Saturday.

Vernons had chosen to bat first and were grateful to Wes Royle (52) and David Fisher (37) in helping them to 159-6.

Rory McDowell took 3-52 for Longridge, whose reply of 84 all out saw only two batters reach double figures.

Josh McDowell (24) and Luke Platt (21) were the men in question as Longridge collapsed from 40-2 and lost their last eight wickets for only 44 runs.

Joe Allen claimed 4-21 for Vernons with Matthew Timms taking 3-23 and Adam Parker 3-19.

The seconds were six-wicket winners in the reverse game after Vernons had made 167-9, Oliver Lewis taking 5-33.

John Simpson (63) and Zac Christie (53) guided Longridge to 171-4 in reply.

They followed that up with Loxham Cup victory on Sunday, beating Great Eccleston by nine wickets in the final.

Great Eccleston had batted first and reached 168-9 from their 40 overs.

However, Longridge reached their target with two-and-a-half overs in hand as they replied with 172-1.

Elsewhere, the thirds were 120 all out chasing BAC/EE Preston’s 146 all out.

Thomas Wilcock was unbeaten on 68 for BAC/EE as Andrew Simpson Jnr claimed 4-22.

Simpson Jnr also hit 59 but Longridge’s reply fell short as BAC/EE bowler Oliver Austin took 6-19.

The fourths were also beaten as they made 100-6 against Wyre and saw their opponents make 105-4 in reply.