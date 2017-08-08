Match report: Penwortham 127-8, Longridge 92ao

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

Kyle Helm’s players paid the price for failing to dismiss Penwortham batsman Martin Hewitt as he proved the difference between the two sides.

His side batted first and made 127-8 from their 45 overs in which Hewitt contributed more than half of the runs with an undefeated 66.

Jack Aspden (14) and Antony Dark (10) were the only other batsman making it into double figures.

Ian Simpson followed on from his heroics the week before with figures of 4-53 while Neil Holden’s call-up to the first XI brought 3-13 from 11 overs.

Longridge’s reply saw them subside to 92 all out as Holden top-scored with 21 and Luke Platt added 10.

The rest of the batting was, however, a sorry story as Andrew Sidgreaves took 4-33 and Ashley Billington 3-25.

There was better news for the seconds as they chased down Whittingham and Goosnargh’s 153-6 to claim victory by one wicket.

They looked in deep trouble at 89-8 but a 51-run stand for the ninth wicket between Andy Simpson (29 not out) and Dharmesh Patel (26) set up the platform for victory.

However, the third XI lost by 65 runs against Wrea Green as they were all out for 45 chasing their opponents’ 110-8.

The fourths were also in action against Wrea Green but they fared better against the thirds.

Wrea Green were all out for 110 before Longridge replied with 111-4.