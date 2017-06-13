Match report: Nelson 87ao, Longridge 90/6

LCB Knockout Cup

Having won the toss and decided to field first, Kyle Helm’s men saw their opponents begin in solid fashion.

Openers Nabil Jamil (13) and Lewis Bradley (25) led the way until both fell victim to Jonathan Millward.

Devon Conway added 20 and Russell Bradley 11 before they were dismissed by Rory McDowell.

That was when the wheels came off the Nelson innings with no other batsman managing to make it into double figures.

Ian Simpson was the man largely responsible for the Nelson collapse, ripping through the remainder of the batting order on his way to figures of 5-10.

McDowell added another wicket to end with 3-19 while Millward’s day saw him claim 2-34.

Longridge’s reply was anything but routine though as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Openers James Whitehead (7) and Josh McDowell (0) departed cheaply, as did Luke Platt (5).

Helm departed for 13 and Tom Howarth was dismissed without scoring, both off the bowling of Syed Shah.

However, any Longridge nerves were calmed by Dan Wilkinson Jnr and Nick Wilkinson.

Wilkinson Jnr continued his fine form with an undefeated 32, while Wilkinson added 19 before falling victim to Waqas Tahir.

Millward joined Wilkinson Jnr and was three not out when Longridge reached their target in the 27th over.

They now head to Clitheroe for the next round on Sunday, July 2 after they got the better of Whalley.