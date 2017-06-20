Match report: Longridge 212-4, Croston 184ao

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Kyle Helm’s men shared the runs around in posting a competitive target from their 45 overs.

In reply, Croston lost wickets at regular intervals but a captain’s innings from Lee Childs kept them in the game until Longridge secured victory with an over-and-a-half remaining.

Longridge did not enjoy the ideal start with opener Josh McDowell (1) out cheaply, LBW to Isaac Hayes.

However, he was the only one of Longridge’s batters who failed to make double figures with solid contributions from the rest of the line-up.

Fellow opener James Whitehead struck 25 before falling victim to Childs.

Josh Mullin made 39 and was LBW to Luke McQuade, while Luke Platt hit 42 before becoming the second of Hayes’ victims.

The innings was given added impetus by Dan Wilkinson Jnr and Tom Howarth, who were undefeated on 44 and 32 respectively as Hayes returned figures of 2-50, McQuade took 1-44 and Childs claimed 1-77.

In reply, Longridge claimed three cheap dismissals with McQuade (1), Stephen Langton (6) and Sam Marsh (5) the men on their way.

Childs and Ian Dickinson launched a recovery with the latter eventually out for 26, followed by Adam Sexton (0).

Jack Marsh chipped in with 20, while Jake Parsons was Croston’s second duck.

Childs eventually perished for 63, though Lewis Bland struck 28 and Hayes 10 before the latter was the last man out, bowled by Matt Greenall.

It was Greenall and Rory McDowell who shared the bowling honours, claiming 4-36 and 4-53 respectively.

Jonathan Millward (1-23) and Ian Simpson (1-51) were responsible for the other wickets to fall as Longridge claimed 12 points.