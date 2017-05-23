Match report: Longridge 192/6, Penwortham 79ao

Palace Shield League

A wet morning threatened to wash out any prospect of a game but the rain cleared, and in a game reduced to 30 overs per side, Penwortham won the toss and asked Longridge to bat first.

The decision looked a good one when James Whitehead fell with the score on 11.

Zac Christie built a partnership with Dan Wilkinson Jnr that not only steadied the ship but kept the scoreboard ticking over.

His demise for 23 sparked a mini collapse as Jon Roebuck once again preyed upon his former club with four top order wickets reducing the visitors to 62-4.

Wilkinson then set about turning the game on its head with a devastating century.

Howarth and Millward played supporting roles but his unbeaten 124 set Penwortham a daunting target.

Penwortham skipper Jack Aspden and Robbie Sumner were soon up and scoring as they looked to build some sort of platform.

A double strike from Matt Greenall and Ian Simpson put the home side in trouble at 21-2.

Things got worse very quickly as a combination of Greenall’s pace and Simpson’s line ripped through the top order and reduced them to 33-6.

Anthony Dark and Andrew Torbutt tried to resurrect a challenge but when Dark became Greenall’s third victim the lights went out for the home side.

Torbutt was bowled for 31 by Jonothan Millward and Simpson mopped up the tail to bowl Penwortham out with the last three wickets falling for just three runs as Ian Simpson finished with figures of 6-41 and Matt Greenall 3-26.