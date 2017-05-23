Match report: Longridge 181/8, Euxton 148ao

Lancashire Cricket Board KO Cup

Kyle Helm won the toss and elected to bat in the hope of continuing the fine form from the previous day.

Runs came at a premium early on and despite early Euxton pressure Longridge had built a decent start at 42-1 from 12 overs.

Ollie Pye and Josh McDowell had started to look very comfortable when Pye fell for a determined 32.

Luke Platt joined McDowell and the home side pushed on to 106-3 when McDowell was run out.

Platt then perished, and with just five overs left, Longridge were 131-4.

Neil Holden freed his arms to make a breezy 35 amid a late flurry of wickets as the home side set a very respectable 181-8.

Visiting sides from different leagues can often find it difficult early on and Euxton were no different.

Matt Greenall once again made an early breakthrough, and supported brilliantly by Jonothan Millward, the visitors crumbled to 9-3.

Guarav Dhar threatened to turn things around as he set about dispatching the ball to all corners of Chipping Road but he could not find anyone to stay with him.

Millward continued to take wickets just when needed, and when Dhar was bowled for 57, Euxton looked beaten with the score 84-6.

Tom Howarth claimed three wickets as Longridge took control in the field.

Wilkinson claimed the final wicket as Euxton were bowled out for 148 and Longridge completed a very clinical and professional victory; they host Nelson in the next round on June 11.