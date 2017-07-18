Match report: Longridge 145-4, Great Eccleston 102-8

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

Having been put into bat by their visitors in a 20-over-a-side match at Newsham, Longridge saw their top four bat solidly and lay the platform for their total.

Openers John Simpson and Josh Mullin hit 24 and 23 respectively, though it was James Whitehead who struck their top score of 40 with Luke Platt adding 37 not out.

Tom Wood (9) was the other man out as Michael Rigby returned figures of 2-57, Peter Whittle 1-45 and Will Thistlethwaite 1-24.

In reply, Great Eccleston’s batters struggled in the face of some good bowling from the Longridge attack, most notably Jonathan Millward.

His seven overs yielded figures of 4-26 as he raced through the Great Eccleston top order.

Millward bowled opener Thistlethwaite (3) and Alex Swale (0), had Mohamed Nadeem caught by Luke Platt for 15 and also bowled Adam Green without scoring.

Thistlethwaite’s fellow opener, Joe Jeffries, was run out by Ian Simpson for eight before the lower order rallied.

Ashfaque Patel was Great Eccleston’s top scorer with a knock of 27, ended when he was LBW to Rory McDowell.

Eddie Bailey also made it to 15 when he was bowled by Ian Simpson, who caught Rigby off the bowling of McDowell with four to his name.

However, Longridge were frustrated in their bid to prise out the final two wickets.

Peter Whittle (8 not out) and Phil Harvey (1 not out) were the batters who kept Longridge from claiming full points in their chase of the league leaders as they ended the day with 11 points.