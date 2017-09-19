Match report: Freckleton 92ao, Longridge CC 94-7

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

Having won the toss and asked their hosts to bat first, Longridge skipper Kyle Helm saw his bowlers do the damage.

Jonathan Millward (1) quickly accounted for Bobby Bithell before Andrew Hogarth (21) and Frank Street (15) rallied.

Richard Beesley (5), Mark Rigby (1) and Edward Fiddler (0) were all out cheaply as Matt Greenall picked up three wickets.

Henry Fiddler (10 not out) and James Richardson (16) staged a recovery of sorts before the latter was one of Rory McDowell’s three wickets.

McDowell also picked up the wicket of Jacob Holland (0) before Ian Simpson ended the innings by dismissing Daniel Fisher (0) and Gary Fiddler (4) to leave Freckleton all out for 92.

It was still a score which Longridge toiled to reach with several of their batsmen all dismissed cheaply.

John Simpson (6), Tom Howarth (5) and Zac Christie (1) were all out in single figures as their reply stuttered.

Having accounted for Howarth, Freckleton bowler Daniel Fisher also picked up James Whitehead (10), Rhys Morgan (7) and Roger Wood (2) on his way to figures of 4-33.

However, they were not able to shift Ian Simpson, who followed up his two wickets in the Freckleton innings with a match-winning 45 not out.

Helm (7) was the seventh man out before Longridge made their target in 42 overs.

Elsewhere, the seconds beat South Shore by 48 runs, the thirds’ match with Tarleton was abandoned and the fourths lost by 65 runs to Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods.