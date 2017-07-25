Match report: Eccleston 68ao, Longridge 69-1

Have your say

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

The bowlers did the damage at Newsham after Longridge had won the toss and chosen to field.

Six of Eccleston’s top seven failed to reach double figures as the Longridge attack – led by Jonathan Millward and Rory McDowell – bowled them out one ball into the 30th over.

Millward dismissed opener Tom Potter (4), Michael Robert Atkinson (15), Matthew Ashcroft (0) and Josh Pope (2) to return figures of 4-20 from a dozen overs.

For his part, McDowell claimed 4-17 from eight overs with Peter McCauley (7), Josh Cunliffe (4), Thomas Walkinson (1) and Lee Heyes (2) his victims.

Matt Greenall (1-24) had earlier dismissed Eccleston’s other opener Sam Bromley (5) thanks to the first of three catches for Ian Simpson.

It was Simpson who also ended the Eccleston innings, bowling Harvey McNulty (0) to finish with 1-5, while Jamie Maitland was left unbeaten on 18.

In reply, Longridge reached their target one ball into the 28th over.

The only man out was James Whitehead (8), caught by Maitland off the bowling of Josh Cunliffe (1-21).

Whitehead’s fellow opener, John Simpson ended 25 not out with Josh Mullin 31 not out as Longridge claimed the maximum 12 points.

It sees them on 135 points, four clear of Fulwood and Broughton with Garstang and Vernon Carus also handily placed going into the final eight games of the season.