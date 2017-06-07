Longridge skipper wants players to bounce back

Longridge skipper Kyle Helm wants a return to winning ways after losing top spot in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

After opening the season with five wins from six, Helm’s players lost a narrow run chase to Garstang on Saturday as well as top spot in the table to their opponents.

For good measure, they were then beaten by Furness 24 hours later in round one of this season’s ECB National Club Championship.

This weekend’s chance for redemption sees Longridge travelling to Torrisholme on Saturday before hosting Lancashire League club Nelson on Sunday in the LCB KO Cup.

Victory there will send them into the last 16 where they would face either Clitheroe or Whalley.

“Last weekend has gone and we have to focus our attention on this weekend,” Helm said.

“Torrisholme have a decent bowler and a couple of decent batters but, if we can cope with their game, I’d like to think we can beat them.

“In terms of Nelson, I’ve spoken to a couple of people about them and they have told me they are very strong batting-wise and their bowlers are medium pacers.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they are but, while we have home advantage, we saw last week against Furness that it doesn’t always mean you win.”

Helm will be able to call upon bowler Matt Greenall for Sunday after he missed last weekend through a trip to the Isle of Man TT event.

However, it was the batting which failed to fire last weekend after falling nine runs short of victory against Garstang and being bowled out for 125 against Furness.

“To get two bowling points and maximum batting points against Garstang was a good effort,” Helm said.

“However, we have a big five or six games coming up now with everyone in mid-table or below.”