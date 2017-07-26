Longridge skipper: Title fate is down to us

Kyle Helm has told his Longridge CC players that the outcome of Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division title race is in their hands.

Longridge’s victory against Eccleston on Saturday, coupled with Fulwood and Broughton’s defeat to Vernon Carus, saw Longridge go to the top of the table with eight games remaining.

The first of those is on Saturday when Longridge come up against Fulwood and Broughton at Highfield in a battle of the top two.

The two sides have already met this season with Longridge running out four-wicket winners at Newsham in May.

Helm said: “It’s up to us now and that’s how we wanted it to be.

“If we win eight games then the title’s ours but it’s never as simple as that – much as I wish it was!

“Saturday is the big game for us; whoever wins then has to slip up twice in the remaining seven games for them to be overtaken.

“A win for Fulwood and Broughton would see them overtake us but a win for us and it puts them at arms length.”

Last Saturday’s results have brought top four close together as they approach the final third of the season.

Longridge head the table with 135 points, four ahead of Fulwood and Broughton, with Garstang third on 129 and Vernon Carus fourth with 124.

It means pressure is on all four teams because one untimely slip could mean the end of their title hopes for the 2017 season.

“It’s an interesting end to the season and it keeps everybody on their toes,” Helm admitted.

“We wouldn’t have it any other way though at this stage of the seasonif I’m being honest.

“I’d rather be at the top of thee table and having everyone chase us rather than us being in the position of having to do the chasing instead.”