Longridge skipper tells players to keep the faith

Longridge skipper Kyle Helm wants his players to stay positive despite last weekend’s indifferent results.

Helm’s players were knocked out of the LCB Knockout by Clitheroe on Sunday, 24 hours after rain brought an early end to their game with Freckleton.

Saturday’s abandonment was the third of the season for Longridge, who find themselves four points behind leaders Fulwood and Broughton in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

Helm said: “The rain came a bit earlier than planned but I don’t think it made much difference.

“I think Fulwood have only been rained off once but there’s nothing we can do about that.

“Sunday was a frustrating day against Clitheroe because our 11 men were beaten by one of their lads (Fawad Alam) but it was a masterclass in batting.

“I’d like to think our lads can take something away from watching him score a century when the rest of their team managed about 90.

“It was a great experience and, although we lost, we have to keep positive as there’s a lot to play for.”

They travel to Rufford this Saturday to face a side second bottom of the table following their promotion last year.

Despite finishing fourth in divison one, they moved into the top flight after finishing behind the second XIs of Longridge and Garstang.

“You can’t take anyone lightly because every team will always have one or two players who could potentially score runs or take big wickets,” Helm warned.

“They finished fourth last year and just scraped promotion but it’s good to get new teams in the league – you just hope it doesn’t damage them if they finish in the bottom two.

“I know there were rumours about whether they wanted to come up but I’m glad they did.

“I’ve never played there but I hear it’s a beautiful ground – I just hope it stays dry!”