Longridge skipper Helm hoping to avoid the showers

Longridge skipper Kyle Helm is praying for no more rain this week as his players face another double-header this weekend.

Having seen last Saturday’s trip to Torrisholme fall victim to the weekend rain, Helm’s players should have hosted Nelson in the LCB Knockout 24 hours later.

However, a collapsed drain at Newsham meant the game was rearranged at short notice with Longridge’s players travelling to Nelson, where they wrapped up a four-wicket victory in a low-scoring match.

This Saturday brings a home game against Croston in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield and then, on Sunday, Withnell Fold visit for a Meyler Cup tie where Longridge should have been the away side.

“That game was supposed to be at Withnell Fold but they have a concert on at their ground that day,” Helm said.

“We’re hoping to sort the drain out because the seconds are playing Vernon Carus that day as well.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone from the club about it yet but I’m sure that it’s going to be done.

“It’s probably only a two metre by three metre section where it’s really bad and it’s not a massive issue because we know where the problem is – it’s not as if we have to dig up the outfield but we just don’t want any rain around.”

Two men in particular had stood out when Longridge won at Nelson last weekend.

Ian Simpson claimed 5-10 in dismissing the hosts for 87 before an unbeaten 32 from Dan Wilkinson Jnr guided Longridge to 90-6 in reply.

Unsurprisingly then, Helm hopes those two can take their recent form into the weekend.

He said: “Ian bowled really well to be fair but he’s been brilliant this year and is the leading wicket taker in the league.

“Dan carried on where he’s left off and he’s seeing it like a beach ball; long may it continue.”