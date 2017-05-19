Longridge set for a test of credentials

Kyle Helm reckons the next few weeks will offer a clearer indication as to whether his Longridge Cricket Club team are the real deal or not.

The Chipping Road captain has been thrilled by his side’s start to the new Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season.

They currently sit in second spot in the table – two points behind leaders Garstang – having won their opening four games of the campaign.

Helm has also guided his men to two excellent wins in the ECB National Knockout competition – most notably defeating St Annes, of the Northern League, last Sunday.

However, their winning mentality will be put to the test soon as the club faces a daunting run of fixtures.

On Saturday they travel to Middleforth Green to take on Penwortham, before hosting Vernon Carus seven days later.

The first weekend of next month sees Longridge go up against Garstang at the Riverside which precedes a National Cup game against Furness at the Newsham Memorial Ground the following day.

“We have got some diffcicult games coming up,” Helm told the Lancashire Post. “We have Penwortham this weekend – it’s never easy going there. Then we have got Vernons and Garstang as well as the cup game against Furness.

“If we come out of those games favourably, then it puts us in good shape for the rest of the season.”

Longridge enjoyed an excellent run in the ECB Cup last season. They won the county section, before losing to B amford Fieldhouse at the first national round stage.

“We did well in it last year and so far, so good this year,” said Helm.

“We beat Westhaughton in the first round, who were a good side, and then St Annes last week, who are obviously a Northern League team.

“We had home advantage against St Annes and we’re quite strong at home.

“Having played Fulwood and Broughton at home on the Saturday, we knew what the wicket was going to do and that helped us.”