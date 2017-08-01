Longridge’s top-of-the-table tie

Have your say

Longridge’s first XI stayed top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division – but only just.

Facing Fulwood and Broughton, they compiled 130-7 and then reduced their opponents to 100-9.

However, Fulwood’s final pair put on 30 to level the scores before Matt Greenall caught Jon Fenton off Ian Simpson’s bowling to ensure a tie.

Ian Simpson had played a key role in helping Longridge reach the target they did.

He top-scored with 38 not out with skipper Kyle Helm undefeated on 22.

Matthew Smith took 3-24 for Fulwood and Broughton, while Richard Turner ended with 2-33.

In reply, Longridge claimed two early wickets in Mark Smith (0) and Rob Dingle (2).

Amin Patel (33), Charlie Rossiter (17) and Turner (18) led Fulwood and Broughton’s run chase but wickets were lost regularly.

Matthew Smith (0), Sam Berry (7), Matthew Rossier (0) and Chris Brookes (5) were all out as Longridge looked to have snatched victory.

However, Jon Fenton and Dominic Jackson took them level with the Longridge score until Greenall’s intervention.

That saw Ian Simpson back up his 38 with 4-17, while Rory McDowell took 3-35.