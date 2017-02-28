Longridge pupils are among the county elite

Longridge High School’s Under-14 basketball players are celebrating after finishing top of the class.

The team recorded a third straight victory in the Lancashire Cup after a 30-28 win against Tarleton.

Having progressed through a difficult group stage, they then met Clitheroe Grammar School in the quarter-finals.

A 48-5 victory set up a tough semi-final against Haslingden High School.

After a slow start, and having trailed for most of the game, the Longridge players rallied in the final quarter before running out eventual winners, 36-28.

With both the semis and final being on the same night, this meant it was both physically and mentally draining on the players.

Nevertheless, they met a Tarleton side in the final, who they had previously beaten in the group stages.

Longridge were exhausted and this showed in the opening quarters of the final where they fell significantly behind on the scoreboard.

A few words at half-time seemed to have an instant impact as Longridge began to chip away at their deficit.

They finally took the lead with 50 seconds remaining before holding on for victory with Sam Rhodes named as the MVP.