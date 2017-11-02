Longridge golfers pick up their prizes

The success of both individual and team prize winners was celebrated recently during the annual presentation evening at Longridge Golf Club.

In team competitions, the Ladies reached both the County’s Bronze Shield and Handicap Shield semi-finals while the Men’s Senior team won the North West Seniors’ League.

Multiple honours were led by Richard Jenkins, who won both Majority Cup and the Kelly trophy for the men’s individual knockout competition.

Linda Cain’s triple success gave her the Macmillan Silver-spoons, Nellie Forrest Trophy and LGU Breakthrough Brooch. while Tim Clegg won the Order of Merit trophy for his consistent season.