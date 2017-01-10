Longridge Golf Club is the benchmark

Longridge Golf Club has maintained its progressive development with the award of GolfMark by the national governing body, England Golf.

Working closely with England Golf county development officer Adam McAlister, the club’s marketing chairman Roger Stamp and PGA professional Stephen Taylor provided the clear evidence to satisfy the new criteria, making Longridge one of only six clubs in Lancashire to achieve this revised benchmark.

Stamp said: “It was great to end the year on such a positive note as the club maintained its progressive development with the award of GolfMark.

“The club worked hard to meet all the criteria required to be recognised as an outstanding club.

“The award of GolfMark provides reassurance to both members and the community of the sound principles that underpin Longridge Golf Club.”

McAlister, England Golf’s County Development Officer for the Lancashire Golf Development Group, said: “I’m delighted that Longridge has achieved GolfMark as a fitting reward for the work it does in bringing more people into the game of golf.”

The GolfMark award was developed by England Golf and also integrates Sport England’s Clubmark award – a national standard for quality sports clubs recognised across the country.

GolfMark brings a number of benefits to clubs including raising awareness, access to funding, business and marketing support and training opportunities for staff and volunteers.

To find out more visit the website at www.golfmark.org