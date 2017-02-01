Longridge CC to face new boys on first day

Longridge CC will begin their 2017 Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division campaign with a home game against Rufford.

The club, who finished third in the table at the end of last season, welcome their visitors to Newsham on Saturday, April 22 (1.30pm).

Rufford are new boys to the Premier Division this season after gaining promotion from division one last season.

They finished the 2016 campaign in fourth place as Eccleston claimed top spot.

However, they gained promotion by way of the fact that the two teams finishing above them were the second teams representing Longridge and Garstang.

Seven days later and Longridge’s first away trip is one to a Great Eccleston side who finished last season in sixth place.

Longridge then complete their early season encounters with the division’s new boys when they come up against Eccleston at Doctors Lane on May 6.

A week after that and Longridge come up against last season’s champions, Fulwood and Broughton, at Newsham.

Vernon Carus, who were 11 points behind Fulwood and Broughton in the table last season, are the visitors to Newsham on Saturday, May 27.

Seven days later, Saturday, June 3, sees Longridge travel to the Riverside to meet Garstang.

The reverse fixture at Newsham then takes place on Saturday, August 19.

As for some of the other reverse games, Longridge host Freckleton on Saturday, July 1 before travelling to Fulwood and Broughton at the end of the month.

Vernon Carus is the destination on August 12 before hosting Garstang seven days later.

Their league season comes to an end on Saturday, September 16 when they travel to Bush Lane to meet Freckleton.