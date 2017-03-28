Longridge captains swing into the new season

On a day of brilliant sunshine, Longridge Golf Club club captain, Bill Conn, and lady captain, Julie Shorrock, drove into office last Saturday to launch the 2017 season.

Bill, a member of the club for 16 years, hit his ball 252 yards.

Julie, in her fifth year at Longridge, drove 156 yards with their respective charities for the year being North West Air Ambulance and Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Junior captain, 16-year-old Robert Kellett, was unable to take part at the weekend.

Club president Roger Cain substituted for him and launched his drive 217 yards in fine style.