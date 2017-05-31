Longridge captain Kyle ready for a title test

Longridge skipper Kyle Helm believes his players have a test of their unbeaten credentials when they travel to Garstang on Saturday (1.30pm).

Helm’s side is the only unbeaten team in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield top flight, having won their first five games before last Saturday’s abandonment against Vernon Carus.

Longridge were in a good position to make it six wins from six, requiring 29 runs from 22 deliveries and with five wickets in hand before rain intervened.

It leaves them five points clear of Saturday’s hosts, who suffered their first defeat of the season at Fulwood and Broughton.

Helm said: “It wasn’t a massive surprise because Fulwood are a very strong side at home.

“We’ve played them this season and had home advantage which we always seem to do well with and we seem to do very well against teams in and around us.

“Hopefully it’s the same this weekend but we know it’s going to be a tough game, especially with them coming off the back of their defeat and looking to bounce back.

“We’re used to winning at the moment and we don’t want that to stop.”

Garstang is the first of a double-header weekend for Longridge with a home game against Furness on Sunday in the ECB KO.

While the runs and wickets have been shared around so far this season, Dan Wilkinson Jnr has been in excellent recent form.

He was undefeated on 64 against Vernon Carus at the weekend, seven days on from a century which helped to set up a win over Penwortham.

“Furness is another big game because we did quite well in that competition last year by getting to the last 16,” Helm said.

“The lads want to do the same again but we don’t know an awful lot about them; we know they beat Chorley so they can’t be mugs.”