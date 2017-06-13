Ladies try out cricket at Longridge

Up to 80 women turned up on Friday to give cricket a go at Longridge CC’s Prosecco Soft Ball Cricket Festival.

Longridge Cricket Club hosted one of the England & Wales Cricket Board Soft Ball Cricket Festivals, branded in Lancashire as ‘Prosecco Cricket’.

They were the perfect hosts, turning the event into a real fun event for all the family and one which was filmed by Sky Sports News.

There was a free glass of prosecco on arrival for all the women as well as food, music and a photo booth plus a free T-shirt for all who take part.

Julie Durrant, speaking on behalf of Lancashire Cricket Board, said: “Soft Ball Cricket is a new, fun, fast, social game for all abilities.

“The festival was aimed at encouraging new women into cricket and their friends to come along to have a great first experience of the game.

“The games were six-a-side and the rules are designed to make the games fun, fast and easy to pick up! We definitely achieved this at Longridge.”

Judith Kaye, spokesman at Longridge Cricket Club, added: “It was great to see so many women turn up and take part.

“We planned the event to ensure women felt supported, relaxed, not judged and could learn new skills in an inclusive atmosphere.

“We all had a great time and are even considering running another event at the end of the summer.

“We were also delighted to have Sky Sports News down at the event filming the fun.

“The footage will be shown next Sunday on Sky Living so don’t miss out on watching the fun.”