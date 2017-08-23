Helm wants a winning end to Longridge CC’s season

Longridge skipper Kyle Helm wants his players to finish the season in style after seeing their Palace Shield hopes hit the buffers.

Longridge had gone into August with genuine hopes of lifting the Premier Division title after ending July with a tie against Fulwood and Broughton.

However, three consecutive defeats against Penwortham, Vernon Carus and Garstang have seen them drop to fourth in the table.

They go into Saturday’s match with Torrisholme hoping to close the 13-point gap on third-placed Vernon Carus and put further daylight between themselves and fifth-placed Great Eccleston.

“We have to get back to winning ways on Saturday,” Helm acknowledged.

“We need to get the buzz back; the lads are down because it’s been a massive month and it’s now up to me to get them back going.

“We don’t just want the season to fizzle out; I know it’s a long time from the end of September to the new season next April but it’s always in the back of your head.

“We have to finish the season with four wins and get as high up the table as we can if results go our way.

“If that means we finish in third then so be it; that’s where I want us to finish.”

Last Saturday’s derby defeat to Garstang was a match where both sides defied the conditions to get the game played.

A game of 35 overs a side saw Longridge bat first and mae 162-7, a score which Garstang overhauled with six wickets in hand.

Helm said: “The ground was horrendous with the amount of rain we’d had but credit the umpires and 22 lads who wanted to play.

“We could have said it wasn’t fit but, in the end, we had a really good game.

“Maybe we didn’t bowl as tightly as we normally do but you have to give Garstang credit.”