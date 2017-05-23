Fun cricket festival aims to bowl women over

Longridge Cricket Club has been selected to host a scheme created to get more women involved in playing cricket.

The Soft Ball Cricket Festivals, branded in Lancashire as ‘Prosecco Cricket’, will be held on Friday, June 9 between 6pm and 9pm.

Soft Ball Cricket is a new game for all players of all abilities, featuring a soft ball.

Club spokesman, Judith Kaye, said: “We are the second festival of this kind to be held in a series of six festivals and this will really help us attract more women to get involved in from the local community.

“The festival is aimed at encouraging new women in to cricket and their friends to come along to have a great first experience of the game.

“The fun and friendly games will be six-a-side, using a soft ball, underarm bowling, and the rules are designed to make the games fun, fast and easy to pick up.

“There will also be a free glass of prosecco on arrival served in a branded glass, off-field entertainment, stalls, food, music, selfie board, raffle and fun challenges – plus a free T-shirt for all who take part and a free bag of equipment for every team that enters. There is no dress code and all equipment is provided.”

Entry is £25 for a team of six or £5 per person; details are available from Julie Durrant on 07507 057692.