Familiar foes stand in Longridge CC’s path

Longridge CC skipper Kyle Helm is eyeing some payback when they host Garstang in Sunday’s Meyler Cup tie.

The Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division’s top two meet at Newsham, three weeks on from this season’s first league meeting.

Garstang won a narrow encounter by eight runs and, for good measure, were also victorious when the two sides met in the league’s Twenty20 competition last Thursday.

Longridge booked their last eight spot at the weekend when their scheduled opponents, Withnell Fold, forfeited the game as they were unable to raise a team.

A day off was music to Helm’s ears after a punishing run of double headers in recent weeks.

“It was good to have a bit of a breather really,” he said.

“Credit has to go to the lads for making themselves available for games on Saturdays and Sundays even though they might have had other plans in the pipeline.

“It’s the same situation this weekend; we should be at full strength for the Garstang game which is a nice one.

“We’ve played them a lot recently what with the league and the T20 last week but it’s all set up to be a good game.”

Both sides consolidated their spots at the top of the Premier Division last weekend with Garstang beating Rufford and Longridge battling past Croston by 28 runs.

That margin of victory might look a comfortable one but, as Helm acknowledged ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Thornton Cleveleys, appearances can be deceptive.

“Croston are a good side who are getting better year on year,” he said.

“That always makes for a really good game but everyone chipped in with runs which was great to see.

“When we bowled we got them three down but a couple of their lads had a good partnership and, if they’d stayed in another five overs, it could have been interesting.”