Cricket’s prize performers to be honoured at Longridge CC

Ribble Valley’s deputy mayor and mayoress will see the area’s developing cricket talent when they attend Sunday’s Ribble Valley Cricket Development Group’s awards evening at Longridge CC.

Cllr Stuart Carefoot and Cllr Sarah Rainford will be present for the CDG’s third annual presentation.

Young cricketers and their families will celebrate the season’s successes with batting, bowling, fielding and performance awards.

Medals and trophies will be presented in five categories; primary school, three age groups (Under-11s, 13s and 15s) and women’s and girls.

Chairman Derrick Smith said: “The Borough Council has been very supportive of the CDG’s efforts so we are really pleased that the deputy mayor and mayoress are able to attend, particularly as they represent wards in Longridge whose cricket club is a long-time and strong supporter of both district and women’s cricket.”

All seven league clubs in the Ribble Valley district are members of the CDG and have junior sections providing development for young players.

In Longridge, local primary schools Longridge Primary, Barnacre Road and Alston Lane have all benefited from free cricket coaching provided locally by the CDG.

All seven clubs in the Ribble Valley nominate players to participate in development sessions run by the CDG.

After these sessions, age group squads are selected to play inter-district matches which ultimately can lead to county finals.

Alongside this district cricket, the Ribble Valley Vipers open age women’s team provides opportunities for girls from all clubs in the district to continue to play cricket at a competitive level in the Lancashire Thunder County League.

Mr Smith said: “The event on Sunday will celebrate success but most of all demonstrate the fulfilment our Ribble Valley cricketers can achieve when they are given both the opportunities and the support.”