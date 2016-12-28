Cricket club hits promotion verdict for six

Longridge CC are celebrating promotion for their third XI after receiving the backing of fellow clubs.

As reported earlier on this month, the thirds had been denied promotion into division two of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield despite winning division three in 2016.

When audited, their overall mark for the Croft Haworth ground reached the level required for division two.

However, for category A – which is the pitch, square and outfield – they fell three marks short of the required total.

As a result, the ground committee did not recommend that they be promoted.

Longridge, however, appealed against that decision using information outlined by chairman, Tom Haworth, and made their case to other clubs before the league’s AGM on December 12.

Having made their case to clubs before the meeting, the AGM heard that their appeal had been a successful one, as was also the case with Ingol’s first XI.

The meeting also saw Palace Shield clubs take the decision to allow overseas amateurs into the competition.

There was a clear majority for the proposal, which had been put forward by member clubs.

Nevertheless, it is to each club’s individual discretion whether they field any overseas amateur player.

Further details on how to register these players will be circulated to clubs in future.

Elsewhere, a new club was elected into the competition as Cherry Tree Cricket Club joined the Sunday competition.

The competition’s executive was also re-elected en masse, as were the competition’s clubs.

There were also a number of rule changes for the 2017 season which were passed at the AGM.

These can be found via the league’s website at www.palaceshieldcricket.co.uk