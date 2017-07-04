All-round display stumps Longridge CC

Longridge CC endured a difficult weekend with rain ending Saturday’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield match, followed by defeat in the LCB Knockout 24 hours later.

Saturday saw them in action against Freckleton at Newsham where they were put into bat by their opponents.

It saw Longridge limp to 136-9 from their 45 overs as four batsmen made it into the 20s without taking their innings further.

James Whitehead (2) and Luke Platt (6) were early dismissals before the innings was steadied somewhat by Josh McDowell (24) and Daniel Wilkinson Jnr (25).

However, Josh Mullin (0), Tom Howarth (0), Jonathan Millward (1) and Matt Greenall (6) were all out cheaply with Freckleton bowler Daniel Fisher proving a thorn in their side.

He claimed figures of 6-18 from 15 overs with Kyle Helm (22) and Ian Simpson (22 not out) helping Longridge into three figures.

Freckleton’s reply had seen them reach 34-3 when play ended early with Millward (2-11) picking up Richard Beesley (0) and James Fiddler (22).

Greenall also accounted for Frank Street (0) as both sides eventually ended with four points.

Sunday’s LCB cup tie brought a 70-run loss against Clitheroe whose pro, Fawad Alam, shone with bat and ball.

The Pakistan international struck 117 from 108 deliveries in helping Clitheroe recover from 48-5 to 222-9 in which Millward claimed figures of 3-32.

In reply, Whitehead (37) and McDowell (47) were among the runs but, of the remaining Longridge batters, only Howarth (12) and Helm (15) reached double figures.

Having reached three figures with the bat, Alam then claimed 3-13 from three overs of bowling.

Harrison Phelan was the main man with the ball, however, returning figures of 4-37 as Longridge were finally all out for 152 with four overs remaining.