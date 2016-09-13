Woods on the Mark for Longridge Town

Lancashire Amateur Shield First Round

Troy Carsley returned to the starting line-up, as Brett Ferguson was given his first start of the season with Town missing captain George Melling, Lee Dovey and the injured Brad Carsley.

The home side have started their season well, losing just once in eight games and lie second in the Manchester League.

Manager Lee Ashcroft reverted to a 4-4-2 formation with Joe Melling at right-back, and the returning Kieran Walmsley at centre-half alongside Alex O’Rourke.

Town gradually began to take control with Linighan and Alex Randell linking well with Ash Ball.

The breakthrough wasn’t forthcoming, however, after an even first half of few chances at either end.

As the second half got underway, it became clear that the home side was tiring and Rob Batty in the Town goal was rarely called into action.

Woods was seeing more of the ball in a more central position and, on 65 minutes, Town got the breakthrough.

Woods picked up the ball to the right of the penalty area before cutting inside past two men and firing a left-footed shot under the keeper.

Ashcroft brought on Reece Fishwick to replace McLaughlin after 70 minutes, and he immediately got the better of the home defence beating his man before shooting just wide.

Frustration got the better of the home side with the referee issuing four yellow cards.

Town, with Randell leading by example, kept their cool though and saw out the remainder of the game.