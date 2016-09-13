Slater hopes to emulate silver success

Longridge swimming star Stephanie Slater was aiming to win a first Paralympic Games gold medal yesterday in Rio de Janeiro.

The 25-year-old won a brilliant silver medal in the S8 100m butterfly at the weekend – but she was hoping to go one better in the S8 100m backstroke.

Going in the third and final heat this afternoon, Slater qualified for tonight’s final at the Olympic Aquatics Centre.

The former Preston Swimming Club member had earlier produced a battling performance to finish second in the butterfly event.

As the reigning world record holder, she was highly fancied to win gold, but was pipped at the post by Ukraine’s Kateryna Istomina, with the USA’s 12-times Paralympic champion Jessica Long in third place.

Slater has another opportunity to add to her medal collection later this week when she takes part in the S8 50m freestyle.

Boasting the second fastest qualifying time of 30.57 seconds, Slater – who attended St Cecilia’s High School – will be highly fancied to be on the podium once again on Friday evening.

However, she will face stiff opposition from Australia’s 17-year-old wonderkid Maddison Elliott, who holds the world record with a time of 30.13.

As well as her respective individual events, Slater could also win more medals as a member of GB’s sprint relay team.

She is set to go in the 4x100m freestyle event on Friday and the 4x100m medley a day later