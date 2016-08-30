Six from six for Longridge Town FC

Brad Carsley scored the only goal as Longridge Town won 1-0 against unbeaten Slyne With Hest, to make it six wins from six for Lee Ashcroft’s men.

Tuesday night’s game saw Connor Linighan return to the line up in place of the injured Kieran Walmsley, in an otherwise unchanged home side.

Town started well on a pitch that had recovered from the previous day’s heavy rain.

The play had a now familiar pattern to the home supporters with Alex Randell energetic and the back three dominant.

Several half-chances were missed before the breakthrough came on 15 minutes.

An excellent passing move found the ball at the feet of Carsley 30 yards out, and his powerful crossfield run saw him beat two men before striking a curling right-footed shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

More goals were expected but Slyne were defending solidly, and after Ash Ball’s justified claims for a penalty on 21 minutes, it became clear that the visitors were not going to roll over.

The returning Linighan continued his excellent form this season, keeping possession well, but Randell was the star of the first half.

After some great football he found Joe Mellin,g who burst into the box on 40 minutes, only to see his shot fly over the bar.

Town almost paid when Slyne broke just before the break but former Kendal striker Liam Breslin shot over the bar with just Lee Dovey to beat.

Town came out for the second half in confident mood, and dominated possession with good passing football but the vital second goal was not forthcoming.

Carsley could have had a hat-trick were it not for two outstanding saves from the Slyne keeper, one of which Melling just failed to convert on the rebound, while Linighan shot just over from 25 yards.

The score remained 1-0 with 20 minutes to go and it began to feel like Slyne would get an unlikely, and undeserved, point.

With a poor refereeing performance adding to the home side’s frustrations, the visitors had a 10-minute spell where Dovey was called into action several times.

Ashcroft introduced Leon McLoughlin and Brett Ferguson for the final 10 minutes and, as ever, McLoughlin’s pace caused problems to a tiring Slyne defence.

After the sixth minute of the three added on, the referee blew for full time and the home support celebrated a much deserved win.

Town should have been back in action against Fulwood Amateurs on Saturday afternoon.

However, the match was postponed because of an electrical fault at Lightfoot Green.