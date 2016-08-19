Longridge Town skipper sets the example

After the exhilarating football of Longridge Town’s first two games, last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Hesketh Bank was more a case of a win’s a win.

Against a home side who were hard working, but limited, it took a 92nd minute winner from captain George Melling to give Longridge a much deserved win.

Town dominated possession in the opening exchanges but didn’t particularly threaten, and struggled to get into a rhythm , as the game was broken up by many niggling fouls from the home team.

It took until the 30th minute until Wednesday’s man-of-the-match, Troy Carsley, headed goalwards to give Longridge their first decent attempt.

Five minutes later the marauding Alex Randell exchanged two crisp passes with Mark Woods before firing a low, left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

The teams appeared for the second half with Longridge unchanged having gone in 1-0 up at half-time.

Longridge continued to dominate and, after good work from Ash Ball on the left, Brad Carsley cannoned a header off the bar on 50 minutes, with Randell unable to turn in the rebound.

It seemed only a matter of time before Town got the second goal that they deserved.

They thought they had it on 71 minutes when Brad Carsley chased down a headed back pass from the Hesketh centre-half and buried a right foot shot under the keeper.

As Town celebrated however, there was the sight of a raised flag from the referee’s assistant and, inexplicably, the referee upheld the decision.

This seemed to give the home side a lift as they enjoyed their best spell of the game, and Lee Dovey in the Longridge goal made an excellent one-handed save to keep out a header.

Longridge, however, still looked the more likely to score, but in the 88th minute substitute Rick Murch, on for Ash Ball, was caught in possession and Dovey was beaten by an excellent right-footed shot from 25 yards.

The home side, and particularly the bench, celebrated wildly as a they seemed to have snatched a point from a game where they had created very little.

Longridge poured forward and had three consecutive corners before Brad Carsley flicked on Woods’ right-footed inswinger to Melling, who finished from six yards.

The visitors celebrated as one with players, subs, management and supporters all realising the importance of keeping the winning run going.